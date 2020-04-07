White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is being moved out of her job as spokeswoman for the president and returning to her former role with first lady Melania Trump.

“My replacements will be announced in the coming days and I will stay in the West Wing to help with a smooth transition for as long as needed,” Ms. Grisham said.

Ms. Grisham took over for Sarah Huckabee Sanders as White House press secretary in July 2019. She also was a press aide with the Trump campaign in 2016.

Her departure coincides with the arrival of new White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who reportedly wanted to replace her in the West Wing.

Ms. Grisham will also take on the role as chief of staff for the first lady, replacing Lindsay Reynolds, who resigned this week to spend more time with her family.

“I am excited to welcome Stephanie back to the team in this new role,” Mrs. Trump said. “She has been a mainstay and true leader in the administration from even before day one, and I know she will excel as Chief of Staff. I appreciate all that Lindsay Reynolds did over the past three years, and wish her well in her future endeavors.”

As press secretary, Ms. Grisham abandoned the regular press briefings that had been held by her predecessors. President Trump has preferred to conduct his own frequent interactions with the press.

