Stocks opened sharply higher again on Tuesday, building on Monday’s strong gains as investors were buoyed by early signs that the coronavirus pandemic might be leveling off in hotspots around the world.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 800 points, or 3.7%, after the opening bell. The S&P 500 rose 2.9% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.4%.

On Monday, the Dow skyrocketed nearly 8% on optimism that hospitalization rates in New York and other hotspots may have stabilized.

