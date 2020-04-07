Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly has reportedly offered his resignation just one day after audio leaked of the embattled chief accusing the fired commander of the coronavirus-hit USS Theodore Roosevelt “too naive or too stupid” to lead an aircraft carrier.

Calls have been growing for Mr. Modly to step down after he made the decision to fire Capt. Brett E. Crozier, who warned in a letter obtained by news outlets of a potential catastrophe aboard the aircraft carrier — now docked in Guam — after 155 of the 4,865 crew members had tested positive for coronavirus.

In a shipwide address to the crew, Mr. Modly accused Capt. Crozier, who was removed from command last week, of personal betrayal and causing controversy in Washington with a widely disseminated email requesting immediate assistance for his stricken crew.

“If he didn’t think, in my opinion, that this information wasn’t going to get out into the public in this day and information age that we live in, then he was either too naive or too stupid to be commanding officer of a ship like this,” Mr. Modly said, according to a transcript and recording of his message over the ship’s public address system. “The alternative is that he did this on purpose.”

Mr. Modly later apologized for his remarks and said in a statement Monday evening, “let me be clear, I do not think Captain Brett Crozier is naive nor stupid. I think, and always believed him to be the opposite.”

“We pick our carrier commanding officers with great care. Captain Crozier is smart and passionate. I believe, precisely because he is not naive and stupid, that he sent his alarming email with the intention of getting it into the public domain in an effort to draw public attention to the situation on his ship. I apologize for any confusion this choice of words may have caused,” the statement continued.

The Pentagon has not yet commented on Mr. Modly’s resignation.

