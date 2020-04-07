President Trump said Tuesday that the World Health Organization “really blew it” with its response to the novel coronavirus, indicating that his administration would probe its “China centric” tilt as calls escalated for an overhaul of the U.N. agency.

“The W.H.O. really blew it,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?”

The president’s broadside came as Republicans zero in on the agency and its director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, accusing him of acting as a tool of the Chinese Communist Party’s propaganda machine instead of the leader of a neutral global authority whose charge is to “promote health, keep the world safe, serve the vulnerable.”

Mr. Tedros has been criticized time and again for the agency’s COVID-19 reaction, starting with waiting until March 11 to declare a pandemic and congratulating China for its “extraordinary measures” and “commitment to transparency,” despite evidence that Chinese authorities engaged in a coronavirus cover-up.

A Jan. 14 tweet on the WHO account has not aged well: “Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus.”

So far, however, most of the U.S. criticism has come from the right. Sen. Martha McSally, Arizona Republican, has called for the resignation of Mr. Tedros, an Ethiopian malaria researcher and former Ministry of Health who has led the agency since 2017.

She accused WHO on Tuesday of “parroting [China‘s] propaganda,” telling Fox Business that the U.S. response could have occurred earlier, “but China put us in this position because of their lies and the coverups and the complicit World Health Organization.”

Sen. Rick Scott, Florida Republican, called last week for an investigation when Congress returns to review whether taxpayers should spend $123 million annually “to fund an organization that willfully parroted propaganda from the Chinese Communist Party.”

Last week, the Chinese Communist Party bestowed the title of “martyr” on Dr. Li Wenliang, the Wuhan General Hospital physician who was muzzled after sounding the alarm in late December about the fast-moving virus. He died Feb. 7 of the disease after being forced to sign a letter admitting to “making false comments.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Tedros advised against the travel restrictions on China implemented Jan. 31 by the Trump administration, and waiting to declare an international public-health emergency until Jan. 30, a week after the agency held an emergency meeting.

This was posted by the WHO on January 14th. The WHO owes an explanation to the world of why they took China’s word for it. So much suffering has been caused by the mishandling of information and lack of accountability by the Chinese. https://t.co/SooEnEPsjJ — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 3, 2020

Rep. Michael McCaul, ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Tuesday that “WHO is complicit in the coronavirus pandemic.”

“Not only did they praise the Chinese Communist Party’s troubling response, they amplified their disinformation about human to human transmission of coronavirus, continue to ignore Taiwan, and went so far as to criticize the President for his life-saving measure to ban travel from China early on,” Mr. McCaul said in an email.

Taiwan has accused WHO of ignoring its early research and warnings. On Dec. 31, Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control informed WHO of indications that the virus could be transmitted person-to-person, but like China, the U.N. and WHO do not recognize Taiwan.

“The corrupt WHO needs to stop pushing the Chinese Communist Party’s propaganda and return to their mission of protecting global health,” said Mr. McCaul.

Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, said Monday that throughout the pandemic, WHO “has consistently bent to the will of the Chinese Communist Party.”

“It has lost the credibility necessary to be effective and a reevaluation of its leadership is rightfully called for,” Mr. Cruz said.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley weighed in Friday, declaring that the “WHO owes an explanation to the world of why they took China’s word for it. So much suffering has been caused by the mishandling of information and lack of accountability by the Chinese.”

The Washington Times has reached out to WHO for comment. At a Feb. 12 press conference, Mr. Tedros defended his support for China’s coronavirus response, adding “China doesn’t need to ask to be praised.”

“I know there is a lot of pressure on WHO when we appreciate what China is doing but because of pressure we should not fail to tell the truth. We should tell the truth and that’s the truth,” he said in a transcript.

The director-general held a press conference Monday featuring Lady Gaga to announce an April 18 broadcast and streaming special, “One World: Together at Home,” to benefit WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

“The World Health Organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures, and supporting the health workers who are on the frontlines of the response,” he said in a statement. “We may have to be apart physically for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music.

He called the concert “a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat.”

A Change.org petition calling for his resignation had gathered as of Tuesday nearly 750,000 signatures worldwide.

The Trump administration has threatened to slash the U.S. contribution to WHO’s annual $123 million budget. China contributes about 12% of the total, while the U.S. accounts for 22%, according to the Wall Street Journal.

