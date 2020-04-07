DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - The University of Dayton Research Institute has won a $25 million Air Force contract for weapons research, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

The institute received a five-year contract to research and develop new technology that can be applied to air-developed weapons, the Dayton Daily News reported Tuesday.

The work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. It is expected to be completed by September 2021.

