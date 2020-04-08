New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday said for the first time there is a bit of “breathing room” on the supply of ventilators for COVID-19 patients and that the city can definitely get through the week.

“For the first time, we got a little bit of breathing room. I can tell you we can get through this week,” Mr. de Blasio said on CNN.

“We got great help from the federal government and the state government, but also the number of people who need them finally is leveling off a little,” he said. “We can get through this week for sure, but we’re still not clear about what next week may bring.”

Mr. de Blasio had reported on Tuesday that NYC Health + Hospitals, which runs the city’s public hospitals, reported about 830 intubations across their system, which the mayor said was pretty stable from Sunday into Monday.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday reported the single biggest daily jump in coronavirus-related deaths in the state but said they were projecting a plateau in the number of hospitalizations.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.