British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remained in the intensive care unit in stable condition overnight, and continued to receive oxygen due to intensifying symptoms of COVID-19 earlier in the week, health officials said Wednesday.

Mr. Johnson tested positive for the virus on March 26 and had quarantined at his residence, but was admitted to the hospital on Sunday and moved to the ICU Monday after his symptoms worsened.

“He is comfortable, he’s stable, he’s in good spirits,” Edward Argar, a junior health minister, told Reuters of the 55-year-old leader. “While he’s had oxygen, he hasn’t been on a ventilator.”

U.K. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, who is filling in for Mr. Johnson while under heightened observation, told the press Tuesday that he is “confident [Mr. Johnson will] pull through because if there’s one thing I know about this prime minister, he’s a fighter.”

The United Kingdom has reported 55,957 confirmed cases, 6,159 deaths and 332 recoveries from COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Britain has a population of 66.4 million.

