President Trump said Wednesday night that it’s “weird” that former President Barack Obama hasn’t endorsed his former vice president, Joseph R. Biden, for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“It’s a weird deal going on there,” Mr. Trump said on the day that Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont suspended his campaign, and Mr. Biden became the presumptive nominee. “I don’t know why President Obama hasn’t supported Joe Biden a long time ago. There’s something he feels is wrong.”

Mr. Trump told reporters that Mr. Obama “knows something that you don’t know” about Mr. Biden.

“I think I know,” the president said.

Mr. Trump said Mr. Obama “has got to come out [to endorse Mr. Biden] at some point, because he certainly doesn’t want to see me for four more years.”

“We think a little bit differently,” he said, grinning.

But Mr. Trump said it “does amaze me that President Obama hasn’t supported ‘sleepy Joe’” yet.

“It just hasn’t happened. When’s it going to happen?”

