U.S. officials say they are still pressing forward with a proposal that will require Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido to step away from power despite the global upheaval tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite calls for the Trump administration to ease up on sanctions against adversaries such as Venezuela and Iran, U.S. special envoy to the Venezuelan crisis Elliott Abrams insisted Wednesday the U.S. was pushing ahead with the “Democratic Framework for Venezuela” plan presented last week by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

That plan, which has been rejected so far by the socialist regime in Caracas, calls for the rival leaders to step down in favor of a five-member governing council until presidential elections can take place within the year. If Venezuelan leaders cooperate, the Trump administration is prepared to lift crippling sanctions, which hindered the country’s access to U.S. equity markets.

Mr. Abrams told a briefing with the Center for Strategic and International Studies that U.S. officials are hoping the proposal will trigger discussion among top officials in Mr. Maduro’s inner circle, at a time when Venezuela faces massive economic and humanitarian problems along with now the threat of a COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our hope is that so many people in Venezuela … inside the government will look at the proposal and maybe say, ‘Well, Maduro needs to leave power, but we are treated reasonably,’ ” Mr. Abrams said.

The U.S. and more than 50 countries, including many of Venezuela’s Latin American neighbors, say they recognize Mr. Guaido’s claim to be the country’s “interim president,” citing what they say was a deeply flawed presidential election in 2018.

“It’s obvious to us that his presidency legally came to an end in 2018 when [Maduro] stole that election,” Mr. Abrams later added. “His departure is clearly a part of Venezuela’s recovery.”

But Mr. Maduro has defied previous predictions that he would be forced out, and Venezuela’s military and security forces have failed to defect to Mr. Guaido’s cause.

Recent opposition rallies inside Venezuela had been getting progressively smaller before the coronavirus pandemic hit, badly straining the country’s already shaky public health system.

U.S. officials say Mr. Maduro’s rejection of the Pompeo proposal was expected, but that it was hoped the prospect of sanctions relief would tempt some of his key supporters.

People in and around the Maduro regime have been making contact, directly and indirectly, to ask the U.S. government for clarification on certain stipulations of the agreement, Mr. Abrams said Wednesday.

“We would’ve bet a million dollars that Maduro would instantly reject the plan, but you know, the framework was really addressed less at Maduro than everyone else; he’s the hole in the doughnut,” Mr. Abrams said.

To launch Venezuela on a path to democracy, Mr. Abrams said the State Department is willing to enter into negotiations with the Maduro regime.

“The point here is not that if you change a word in an American proposal, catastrophe happens,” Mr. Abrams said. “The point is that this is a path forward back to democracy and the lifting of U.S. sanctions.”

Thus far, Venezuelan officials have reported only 150 COVID-19 cases, but health analysts say the real number is likely far higher. As the virus threatens to devastate the already fragile Venezuelan economy, crippled by a reduction in oil production, Mr. Abrams said there have been no signs that illegal drug trafficking has ceased.

