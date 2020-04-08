The body of 8-year-old Gideon McKean, the grandson of Maryland ex-Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and great-grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, was recovered from the water Wednesday two days after his mother Maeve Townsend McKean was found, Maryland Natural Resources Police announced.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan confirmed the news on Twitter and asked the public to “please continue to keep their family in your prayers as they mourn this devastating loss.”

The search for Gideon McKean lasted five days and “involved aviation and underwater imaging sonar technology,” according to a statement from Mr. Hogan’s office.

The mother and son went missing on the Chesapeake Bay around Shady Side, Maryland, where Mrs. Kennedy Townsend has a home, on April 2. They had gone out into the bay in a canoe to retrieve a ball they’d lost, and the wind pushed them out farther into the water.

