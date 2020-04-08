Linda Tripp, whose phone recordings of conversations with Monica Lewinsky snowballed into the impeachment trial of then-President Bill Clinton, had died. She was 70.

Her daughter said she was on her deathbed earlier this week, the New York Post reported.

Ms. Lewinsky, the former White House intern whose sexual affair with President Bill Clinton was exposed by Ms. Tripp, tweeted before her death Wednesday, “No matter the past, upon hearing that linda tripp is very seriously ill, i hope for her recovery. i can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family.”

Actor James Woods, a conservative and vocal supporter of President Trump, said of Ms. Tripp on Twitter, “Linda Tripp exposed the tip of the iceberg of Clinton corruption, the depths of which are still unfathomed. This was a genuine whistleblower and a true American hero.”



