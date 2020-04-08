A majority of Americans disapprove of President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and believe he could be doing more to fight it, polling released Wednesday found.

Conducted by data firm SSRS, the polling also found that more than half of people surveyed believe the federal government is doing a poor job at preventing the spread of COVID-19, the infectious and potentially deadly respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and could be doing more to address the shortage of personal protective equipment and medical devices used to treat it.

The polling was conducted on behalf of CNN from April 3-6, roughly two and a half months since the first confirmed domestic case of COVID-19 was discovered in Washington state. Hundred of thousands of additional cases of COVID-19 have been documented within the country in the weeks since, resulting in the deaths of more than 12,000 people and counting.

Compared to previous polling, the Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and believe he could be doing more to fight it.” target=”_blank”>results of the latest survey indicate that Americans are less approving of the government’s response to the coronavirus as its death toll grows.

The latest polling found that 52% of respondents said they disapprove of Mr. Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, compared to 45% who said they approve of his response.

Similar polling conducted from March 4-7 found that 48% of respondents disapproved of Mr. Trump’s handling of the outbreak and that 41% approved, meanwhile.

The latest polling also found that 55% of people surveyed said that the federal government has done a poor job at preventing the spread of COVID-19, compared to 41% who described the government’s handling of the outbreak as good.

Comparatively, only 43% of respondents said they believed the government was doing a poor job at preventing the spread of COVID-19 when pollsters asked the same question a month earlier. At the time, 49% percent of people surveyed said they believed the government was doing a good job keeping the disease from spreading.

Elsewhere in the latest poll, 43% of respondents said they believe Mr. Trump is doing everything he can to fight the outbreak, compared to 55% who said he could be doing more.

That poll also found that a clear majority of respondents — 69% — believe the federal government should be doing more to address shortages of medical equipment and supplied used to treat COVID-19.

The results of the latest poll stem from phone interviews conducted with a random national sample of 1,002 adults and have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points, according to SSRS.

