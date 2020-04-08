D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered Wednesday the closure of farmers’ markets and fish markets unless they obtain a waiver from the D.C. government.

In her most recent mayor’s order, Miss Bowser requires outdoor markets to provide a plan that limits the number of customers in the markets, sets up a pre-market telephone ordering system and only sells food and sanitation items, among other measures.

Once markets submit their plan to [email protected] and get it approval, they will be able to reopen.

The order also set guidelines for retail food stores which included the following measures: limiting the number of customers who enter the store, mark store aisles to be one way, provide hand sanitizer, encouraging customers to bag their own groceries and wear face coverings.

This order, which will take effect April 9 at 12:01 a.m., also amended a previous order to no longer include golf and tennis as approved recreational activities.

