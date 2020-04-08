CONCORD, N.H. (AP) -

ELECTION CONCERNS

State officials will issue guidance soon on the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on state elections, Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday.

Executive Councilor Deborah Pignatelli, D-Nashua, told Sununu she wants to hear from Secretary of State Bill Gardner about the state’s primary elections in September and the November general election, including whether voting by mail is an option.

Sununu said state election law doesn’t fall under the council’s purview.

Here are the latest coronavirus developments in New Hampshire:

SPENDING OVERSIGHT

Legislative leaders are trying to assert their authority over spending federal money allocated in response to the pandemic.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday he will create a Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery with “a bipartisan legislative advisory board” to ensure input and transparency.

House Speaker Steve Shurtleff and Senate President Donna Soucy, both Democrats, responded by reminding him that state law expressly requires that the Legislature’s joint fiscal committee approves any expenditures during an emergency.

The committee meets Friday.

MORE AID

New Hampshire is getting nearly $3.5 million from the U.S Department of Justice to alleviate public safety challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

State and local governments could use the money for hiring personnel; paying overtime; purchasing protective equipment; and addressing inmates’ medical needs.

INSURANCE ENROLLMENT

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on Wednesday urged the Trump administration to reopen the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplaces during the coronavirus pandemic.

Multiple states have started special enrollment periods, and others are urging the administration to open a similar window for more Americans. The White House has said it would reimburse hospitals that treat uninsured patients for COVID-19, and the massive rescue package signed into law last month set aside $100 billion for hospitals for uncompensated care.

Shaheen, a Democrat, said that approach doesn’t make sense.

“If you’re not going to do something for the right reasons, you should do something because it makes economic sense,” she told reporters. “It doesn’t make sense to take the billions of dollars that are going to keep our rural hospitals afloat and use it to provide health insurance coverage when people can get health insurance coverage on the market.”

THE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday, nearly 750 people in New Hampshire have tested positive for the COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Thirteen people have died.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

REQUEST TO RELEASE INMATES

Dale Holloway, accused of shooting a New Hampshire church pastor and bride during a wedding and later attacking his own lawyer, is among inmates asking to be released from jail on house arrest due to health concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Holloway, who requires treatment by inhaler for asthma, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, assault and other charges related to the October shooting at a Pelham church. A hearing on his request is set for April 14.

