Americans are pining for the leadership of former President Barack Obama.

According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday, a majority of American voters said Mr. Obama would be doing a better job of handling the coronavirus epidemic than President Trump has done.

When asked “who would be a better leader during the coronavirus pandemic,” 52% of respondents picked Mr. Obama, versus 38% who prefer Mr. Trump and 10% who were unsure.

Not that Mr. Obama’s glow is rubbing off on his former right-hand man.

When asked the same question about preferring Mr. Trump or former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Mr. Trump was the choice.

Just 36% said Mr. Biden, the presumed Democratic presidential nominee, would be “the better leader” during the pandemic, while 44% preferred Mr. Trump and 20% didn’t know or had no opinion.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll of 1,990 registered voters was taken April 3-5 and has an error margin of two percentage points.

