San Bernardino County, California, is ordering residents to wear face coverings in public due to the coronavirus pandemic or risk getting fined and possible jail time.

Dr. Erin Gustafson, the county’s acting public health officer, on Tuesday ordered all residents, including essential workers, to wear face coverings, such as scarves, bandanas and neck gaiters when they leave their homes for essential activities but are discouraged from wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as N95 masks, which are used by health care workers.

“Staying home, practicing social distancing and frequent handwashing are far more effective ways to combat the spread of COVID-19, and face coverings are not a substitute for those practices,” Dr. Gustafson said in a statement.

The county said face coverings must be worn during all times when a person is outside their place of residence, even while driving a car or walking alone, CBS LA reported.

The order also banned “driving parades” and said faith-based services, including upcoming Easter celebrations, must be on a virtual basis only.

“We understand that this is an important time for Christians around the world and it is natural to want to worship and celebrate with our families. Right now, however, is a critical time for our country and our community — we can still celebrate this time from the safety of our individual homes while we help flatten the curve and save lives,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman.

Violation of the order, which went into effect Wednesday at midnight, is a crime punishable by up to a $1,000 fine or imprisonment up to 90 days, or both.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.