TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A police officer and man exchanged gunfire when officers tried to break up a large gathering on a Toledo street, authorities said, but it did not appear that anyone was shot.

Officers went to the area shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday after a 911 caller reported a “commotion and gang-related activity” at a gathering of between 30 and 50 people. Two people ran off as police approached the group, and officers pursued them on foot.

Minutes later, an officer said a man pointed a rifle and fired on him. The officer then fired several times at the man, who ran off and remains at large.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and authorities do not believe anyone was struck by a bullet fired during the exchange.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.