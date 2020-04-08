President Trump on Wednesday said Sen. Elizabeth Warren is to blame for dooming Sen. Bernard Sanders’ chances of winning the Democratic presidential election.

Mr. Trump urged Mr. Sanders’ supporters to join the Republican Party.

“Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday!” Mr. Trump said. “This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!”

Mr. Trump has had a field day highlighting the divisions within the Democratic Party from the 2016 presidential race after leaked emails showed DNC officials favored Hillary Clinton over Mr. Sanders.

