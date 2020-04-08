A record-low number of travelers passed through airport security checkpoints in the United States on Tuesday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said Wednesday that the TSA screened just 97,130 people nationwide on Tuesday.

“First time it’s dipped lower than 100,000 during the pandemic. Yes, it’s a record low,” Ms. Farbstein tweeted on Wednesday. “Exactly one year ago Tuesday, 2,091,056 people went through security checkpoints.”

Domestic travel has slowed across the board amid the coronavirus outbreak and individual states’ varying social distance guidelines. Florida, for example, has created checkpoints along the state’s borders with Alabama and Georgia. The Florida checkpoints are reportedly screening for drivers from New York and Louisiana seeking to enter the Sunshine State.

