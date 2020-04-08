MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is preparing to announce an extension to his stay-at-home order, which is aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The governor told reporters Tuesday the extension would likely include some refinements, reflecting new data and modeling on how the outbreak is likely to develop, but didn’t give details. He has called a 2 p.m. news conference for the announcement.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 83 new cases Tuesday, taking the state’s total to 1,069, and it reported four new deaths, for a total of 34. The department said 120 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, an increase of five, while 64 were in intensive care, up seven from Monday.

A Minnesota House committee will hear Wednesday from Secretary of State Steve Simon. He’s proposing a bill that would give him temporary expanded authority to ensure the conduct of safe elections during the pandemic. The focus would be to minimize exposure at polling places and maximize voting by mail.

“Minnesotans should not have to choose between their health and their right to vote,” he said in a statement.

Simon said Tuesday’s election in Wisconsin, with its long lines, provided a glimpse of what could happen in Minnesota without the temporary changes.

