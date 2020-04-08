Attorney General William P. Barr said Wednesday the Justice Department will scrutinize emergency efforts to restrict religious liberty after the threat from the deadly coronavirus recedes.

“We are going to keep an eye on all these actions that restrict people’s liberty,” he said in an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

Mr. Barr said the government has the right to restrict liberties, including the freedom to gather and worship, during emergencies, but those limits must be balanced against citizens’ constitutional rights.

Municipalities across the country have closed churches and other houses of worship to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Some states have banned gatherings of ten or more people, effectively shuttering religious gatherings.

“A free society depends on a vibrant religious life by the people,” Mr. Barr said. “So any time that’s encroached upon by the government, I’m very, very concerned.”

“I would hate to see restrictions on religion continue longer than they are strictly necessary,” he continued.

