CLEVELAND (AP) - Bail has been set at $1 million for a man who authorities said started shooting randomly at people and cars at a Cleveland gas station last weekend before he fatally shot an 81-year-old man.

James Hannah Jr., 36, remains jailed after making his initial court appearance Tuesday. It wasn’t known if he’s retained a lawyer, and authorities have not said what may have sparked the shooting.

Hannah, a Cleveland resident, is charged with aggravated murder in the death of Anthony Watkins.

Authorities have said Hannah walked through the gas station parking lot shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday and shot at various people and vehicles. Watkins was shot several times in the head and body and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Hannah was captured shortly after the shooting occurred, when a witness called 911 and followed him from the station, authorities have said.

At least one vehicle was struck by gunfire during the incident, but no other injuries were reported.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.