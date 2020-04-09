Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont on Wednesday said the Wisconsin elections this week were historically ugly and that Republicans don’t like to see large voter turnouts.

“It was probably the ugliest thing that I have ever seen from a political perspective in my life,” Mr. Sanders said on CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

He said Wisconsin residents were forced to put their lives on the line to cast a ballot and that a “right-wing” state Supreme Court blocked Gov. Tony Evers’ attempt to delay the presidential primary.

Mr. Sanders said Republicans are resisting efforts to safeguard November’s election amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“They understand that through paper ballots, there will be a large voter turnout, and they don’t like large voter turnout,” he said.

President Trump this week warned against expanding vote-by-mail efforts, which many Democrats are pushing for, saying it’s prone to fraud.

Mr. Sanders ended his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday, officially clearing the way for former Vice President Joseph R. Biden to be the assumed Democratic presidential nominee.

“He’s not going to adopt my platform — I got that,” Mr. Sanders said of Mr. Biden. “But if he can move in that direction, I think people will say, ‘You know what? This is a guy who we should support and will support.’ “

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.