President Trump trails Joseph R. Biden in the 2020 presidential race, according to a survey released Thursday that also shows half of the voters have a negative opinion of the president.

Mr. Biden leads Mr. Trump by a 48%-44% margin in the Monmouth University Polling Institute survey while 5% say they will vote for an independent candidate and 3% still undecided.

“The static nature of these results suggests the president’s response to the pandemic is certainly not helping his reelection prospects,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

The survey was conducted by telephone from April 3-7 and based on 743 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6%.

The Monmouth survey is the first to be released since Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont suspended his presidential bid Wednesday, setting the table for a Nov. 3 general election contest between Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden.

The polls showed that a majority of voters wanted him to leave the race.

Mr. Trump has a 42%/50% favorable/unfavorable rating compared to 41%/42% for Mr. Biden.

The findings follow a survey from last month that showed voters have soured on the way Mr. Trump and the federal government had responded to the coronavirus pandemic.

Less than half of voters gave him positive marks for his handling of the situation.

A previous Monmouth survey released last month showed Mr. Biden with a slight lead of 48% to 45% over Mr. Trump among registered voters.

More importantly, that March survey found that Mr. Biden was leading in half of the 300 swing counties across the nation that play large roles in determining the winner of the Electoral College.

Mr. Trump led in 41% of those counties.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.