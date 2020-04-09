British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s coronavirus symptoms are “getting better,” officials said Thursday, after being moved to the intensive care unit at St. Thomas’ Hospital London earlier this week.

Mr. Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26 and had quarantined at his residence, but was admitted to the hospital on Sunday and moved to the ICU Monday after his symptoms worsened. The 55-year-old received oxygen treatment, but has not required a ventilator, his spokesperson said Wednesday.

“Things are getting better for him,” said culture minister Oliver Dowden, according to Reuters.

“He’s stable, improving, sat up and engaged with medical staff.”

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has been filling in for Mr. Johnson while under heightened observation.

The United Kingdom has reported 61,487 confirmed cases, 7,097 deaths and 351 recoveries from COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Britain has a population of 66.4 million.

