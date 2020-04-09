Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday said a summer full of beach-going, baseball games and wedding celebrations is in the realm of possibility for the United States as long as sufficient safeguards are in place for a potential coronavirus resurgence.

“It can be in the cards, and I say that with some caution,” Dr. Fauci said on “CBS This Morning. “Yes — if we do the things that we need to do to prevent the resurgence.”

“When we do that, when we pull back and try to open up the country … we have to be prepared that when the infections start to rear their heads again that we have in place a very aggressive and effective way to identify, isolate, contact-trace and make sure we don’t have those spikes,” said Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

He and others have warned that the coronavirus could be seasonal and that there could be a debilitating second wave if social distancing guidelines are relaxed too quickly, even as hospitalization rates appear to be slowing in some hot spots such as New York.

President Trump on Wednesday said it would be nice to be able to reopen the country “with a big bang.”

“If you look at what’s happening, I would say we’re ahead of schedule,” Mr. Trump said.

