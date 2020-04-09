A Georgia woman faces federal criminal charges for selling an unregistered pesticide on eBay as protection against the coronavirus and other viruses, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday.

Rong Sun, also known as Vicky Sun, 34, of Fayetteville, Georgia, is charged with illegally importing and selling an unregistered pesticide.

Prosecutors say Ms. Sun sold Tomait Virus Shut Out, a substance that is illegal to distribute in the United States because it is not registered with the Environmental Protection Agency. Tomait Virus Shut Out is sold in Japan and other countries as a bacteria killer.

Ms. Sun advertised on eBay as an “office and home essential” that could reduce virus transmission risk by 90 percent, according to court filings.

“Bacteria and viruses can be lifted up within one meter of the wearer’s body, just like a portable air cleaner with its own protective cover,” Ms. Sun allegedly wrote in her listing.

“The defendant took advantage of the current worldwide crisis to sell an illegal product with the claim that it protects individuals from viruses,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak of the Northern District of Georgia. “We will take quick action through the Georgia COVID-19 Task Force to put a stop to criminals preying on the public with Coronavirus-related fraud schemes.”

Ms. Sun made her initial court appearance Thursday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.