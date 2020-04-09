A super PAC aligned with House Republicans said Thursday it booked $43 million in its first wave of advertising reservations for the 2020 elections.

The Congressional Leadership Fund said the ad campaign will span the broadcast, cable, and digital mediums and allow CLF to reach 35 congressional districts where it wants to compete.

CLF President Dan Conston said in a statement the group’s successful fundraising efforts made it possible to begin reserving time on-air earlier than before. With social distancing guidelines creating a captive audience of voters at home, the cost of crucial on-air real estate could change in unpredictable ways in the months to come.

“The investment we’re making today is just the first of multiple offense-focused advertising reserves to ensure [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi’s days as speaker are numbered,” Mr. Conston said.

CLF is spending in 33 different media markets, including six markets where it will spend more than $3 million: Atlanta, Los Angeles, Iowa, Minnesota, Philadelphia and Houston.

