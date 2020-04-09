Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has witnessed the many challenges President Trump has encountered during his three years in office — including press hostility and partisan attacks which have continued despite the national coronavirus emergency. The November election is on her mind.

“The contrast right now is between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. That is the choice Americans have to make. And I think that there’s no question they are going to move towards Donald Trump — particularly if you look at what’s happening right now,” Mrs. Sanders tells Fox News.

The president is emerging as the leader in the race for the White House. Indeed, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll released this week found that 44% of U.S. voters picked Mr. Trump as the best leader during the pandemic, compared to 36% who felt that way about Mr. Biden.

“You have President Trump who is taking strong actions that are saving lives and American jobs, while you have Joe Biden who is misleading and dividing the American people. There’s no wonder that the polls are showing that people trust the president more to handle the coronavirus and the economy,” she says.

Mr. Biden, meanwhile, already has adopted the “far left extremist view” backed by former presidential hopeful Sen. Bernard Sanders.

“People want a strong leader, not a tired politician,” Mrs. Sanders said.

DOING THE RIGHT THING

“Overwhelming majorities of Americans in nearly every demographic category say they are personally following social distancing guidelines,” says a new Rasmussen Reports survey which found that 90% of the respondents are following social distancing guidelines such as standing six feet from other people outside their home, and avoiding contact in groups.

Another 64% also say they wear a mask and/or gloves in public. But there are some side effects. Just over a quarter — 28% — also reveal that the guidelines have “negatively affected their personal relationship with a friend or family member.”

Men and people under 40 are more likely than women and older Americans to report this phenomenon, the poll found.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. adults was conducted April 6-7.

SIMPLE REASONING

“Thank goodness for the success of Donald Trump’s antivirus policies,” writes Glenn Reynolds, creator of the Instapundit blog and a USAToday columnist.

He cites Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recent prediction that U.S. death could only reach 60,000 — rather then earlier suggestions which were over twice that number.

“Fatalities of as many as 200,000 Americans had been estimated. Actually, at one point they were talking 2.5 million. That means President Trump will have saved literally millions of lives through his approach to the pandemic. The campaign ads write themselves,” Mr. Reynolds advises.

EASTER ALIVE And WELL

Evangelist Franklin Graham will offer a special Easter morning service from an emergency field hospital in the middle of New York City’s Central Park — a facility donated to the coronavirus relief effort by Samaritan’s Purse, a nonprofit charity long associated with the pastor’s faith outreach.

“Because our nation and the world are in crisis, I want to share a message of the unshakable hope found only in Jesus Christ this Sunday,” Mr. Graham said.

His message will be aired Sunday on Fox News, a feature of “America Together: Keeping the Faith” — the network’s extensive live Easter programming that begins Friday and continues online and via cable broadcast through Sunday night.

“From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sandra Smith will anchor a two-hour block featuring live reports from FNC correspondents and segments with priests, pastors and rabbis on site at Easter and Passover celebrations around the globe, including Franklin Graham’s 20-minute Easter message,” the network advised

“In primetime, Fox News will feature Fox Nation’s ‘Battle in the Holy Land,’ hosted by Pete Hegseth from 10-11 p.m. He returns to Israel and the Palestinian territories, providing viewers with firsthand insight into the fight over the disputed area known as the West Bank,” Fox News said.

FoxNews.com will also livestream services from St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, St, Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City, the National Cathedral in the District of Columbia, and First Baptist Church in Dallas, among other churches beginning Friday.

POLL DU JOUR

• 94% of U.S. adults say they understand the guidelines of social distancing; 95% of Republicans, 94% of independents and 94% of Democrats agree.

• 74% overall say people in their community understand the guidelines; 79% of Republicans, 69% of independents and 74% of Democrats agree.

• 71% overall are “prepared” if they or a family member contract coronavirus; 77% of Republicans, 69% of independents and 71% of Democrats agree.

• 70% overall are confident they could get necessary medical care if they contract the virus; 87% of Republicans, 68% of independents and 60% of Democrats agree.

• 60% overall would not be comfortable returning to their “regular routine”; 44% of Republicans, 58% of independents and 76% of Democrats agree.

Source: A CNN/SSRS poll of 1.002 U.S. adults conducted April 3-6.

• Have a happy, productive Easter and thank you for reading Inside the Beltway.

