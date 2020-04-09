Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday vowed that the Fed will aggressively use its extensive lending powers until officials are confident the U.S. is on the road to recovery and said the eventual economic bounceback can be “robust” when it does come.

Mr. Powell said the Fed is leveraging emergency lending powers “to an unprecedented extent” with the consent of the Treasury Department and with recent financial backing from Congress.

“We will continue to use these powers forcefully, proactively, and aggressively until we are confident that we are solidly on the road to recovery,” Mr. Powell said in an online broadcast hosted by the Brookings Institution.

“We acted forcefully to get our markets working again and, as a result, market conditions have generally improved,” he said.

He said the Fed is doing everything it can to shepherd the economy through a difficult time.

“When the spread of the virus is under control, businesses will reopen and people will come back to work,” Mr. Powell said. “There is every reason to believe that the economic rebound, when it comes, can be robust.”

The public comments and reassurances from Mr. Powell were striking and came as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to wreak havoc on the U.S. economy.

Mr. Powell said the U.S. entered the “turbulent period” on strong financial footing.

“People have been asked to put their lives and their livelihoods on hold, at significant economic and personal cost,” he said. “We are moving with alarming speed from 50-year lows in unemployment to what will likely be very high, although temporary, levels.”

Mr. Powell said the recent $2.2 trillion economic rescue package from Congress is an important step in the recovery and made a reference to additional legislation that was in the works.

Senate Democrats on Thursday blocked quick action on an additional $250 billion for a small business lending program that had been part of the rescue package.

Mr. Powell stressed that the Federal Reserve only has lending powers and doesn’t have the authority to actually allocate money.

He said elected officials are the ones “who use their powers of taxation and spending to make decisions about where we, as a society, should direct our collective resources.”

Mr. Powell pointed out that the Fed has already lowered interest rates to near zero and said they’re committed to keeping rates at that level until they’re confident the economy is on track to recover.

The Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve Board earlier Thursday had also announced new and expanded programs estimated to provide up to $2.3 trillion in new financing to help support American businesses, workers, states, and localities.

Mr. Powell thanked frontline workers in health care, sanitation, and grocery stores for their work during the crisis.

“This is first and foremost a public health crisis, and the most important response is coming from those on the front lines in hospitals, emergency services, and care facilities,” he said.

