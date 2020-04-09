Michael Moore took time out from lamenting the defeat of Bernie Sanders to warn that “white men” will have to pay for causing President Trump.

Mr. Moore, who wrote a 2001 book called “Stupid White Men,” continued that theme Thursday in the latest edition of his Apple podcast “Rumble.”

“Men — especially white men have a big responsibility to make amends for the Trump era,” said the director of “Roger and Me” and “Fahrenheit 9/11.”

“Those amends will happen. People will see the error of their ways,” Mr. Moore, a white man, vowed.

The film-maker said that group will become vulnerable soon: “they will be the minority. They’re already the minority.”

As was noted in a report at Breitbart News, Mr. Trump also won the white female vote and the male vote overall in the 2016 presidential race, getting 52% of each group.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.