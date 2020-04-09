New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday reported that the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state crossed 7,000 after hitting another single-day high, while saying hospitalization rates and other indicators continued to trend downward.

Mr. Cuomo reported 799 new deaths, bringing the state total to 7,067 among New York’s population of close to 20 million people.

“It’s gotten to the point, frankly, that we’re going to bring in additional funeral directors to deal with the number of people who have passed,” Mr. Cuomo said at his daily briefing on the COVID-19 outbreak in his state.

“If you ever told me that as governor I would have to take these actions, I couldn’t even contemplate where we are now,” he said.

Mr. Cuomo also said, though, that recent trends showing a decrease in hospitalization rates and daily intensive care unit (ICU) admissions continued.

He said the overnight changes in hospitalizations and ICU admissions were the lowest in at least three weeks or so.

“We’re flattening the curve so far,” he said, while saying residents can’t relax. “Don’t underestimate this virus.”

There are more than 149,000 positive cases in New York state, which is the most in the country.

More than 365,000 people have been tested. Over the past week or so, roughly 45% of tests have resulted in a positive case.

