Russia reported its biggest one-day spike in new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to more than 10,000.

The country reported 1,459 new cases and 13 deaths Wednesday, according to Reuters, citing Russia’s national coronavirus response center.

In Russia, 76 people have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and 698 have recovered. Russia has a population of 144.5 million.

Moscow has been the hardest-hit Russian city by the spread of COVID-19 and has implemented strict lockdown precautions in an effort to slow the spread.

Residents can only leave their homes to go to the grocery store or pharmacy, to walk their dog or for an urgent medical need.

