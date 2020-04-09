Senate Democrats blocked the $250 billion in additional funds for loans to small businesses hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Negotiations on this interim bill will continue into next week.

Sen. Ben Cardin, Maryland Democrat, said the vote was a “political stunt” and noted that there is a $100 billion in small business loans that, while committed, have yet to be distributed.

In addition to the $250 billion, Democratic leadership wanted $125 billion for financial institutions that serve low-income communities, $100 billion more for health care institutions, $150 billion for state and local governments and a 15% increase in food security benefits.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Maryland Democrat, introduced an amendment on the Senate floor after the GOP motion was blocked. He said the small business loan program has “kinks” that need to be ironed out.

The $2.2 trillion economic package Congress passed in March allocated about $350 billion in loans that businesses with fewer than 500 employees are eligible to apply for. The “paycheck protection” plan was designed to help business make payroll payments for eight weeks.

Just before Mr. Cardin’s speech, Senate Majority Leader implored Democrats to allow the funds to go through. He argued Thursday’s motion was a narrow fix, and Congress could continue to negotiate on other issues.

“To my Democratic colleagues, do not block emergency aid you do not oppose just because you want something more,” Mr. McConnell said. “We do not have to do everything right now.”

