Senate Democrats on Thursday blocked a move by the Trump administration and Senate Republicans to add $250 billion to an emergency fund that is helping small businesses keep employees on the payroll during the coronavirus pandemic, even as another 6.6 million people applied for unemployment benefits.

Democrats objected to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s bid to approve the extra money by unanimous consent, which would have allowed passage without requiring a majority of senators to travel back to Washington to vote in person.

Sen. Ben Cardin, Maryland Democrat, said the move was a “political stunt.” He noted that $100 billion in small business loans have yet to be distributed through the Paycheck Protection Program, even though the money has been committed.

Before Senate Democrats defeated the proposal, Mr. McConnell pleaded with them to approve the aid swiftly without additions.

“My colleagues must not treat working Americans as political hostages,” the Kentucky Republican said. “To my Democratic colleagues, please, please do not block emergency aid you do not even oppose, just because you want something more. Nobody believes this is the Senate’s last word on COVID-19. We do not have to everything right now. We cannot play games with this crisis.”

Senate Small Business Chairman Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, said funds for other programs from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act have not yet been disbursed, but “demand for the Paycheck Protection Program remains incredibly high.”

“We are seeing a rate of $3.5 billion an hour on a nearly $350 billion program,” Mr. Rubio said in a statement after Democrats objected. “We have days, not weeks, until PPP runs out of money. Today’s unemployment numbers remind us that now is not the time for congressional horse trading or partisan politics. Small businesses are being forced to lay off employees and close their doors. I really hope my Democratic colleagues will reconsider their decision to block more money for PPP.”

Negotiations on this interim bill will continue into next week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the GOP proposal wouldn’t pass in the House, where Democrats want to add hundreds of billions more for food-stamp benefits, hospitals, states and low-income communities.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that Americans filed more than 6.6 million first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week. In just three weeks, more than 16.5 million people have applied for jobless benefits — about one in 10 workers nationwide.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Maryland Democrat, said the “staggering numbers make it clear that expanded unemployment assistance must be extended beyond July 31, when it is set to expire.” He also said Congress “must continue to do all we can to help businesses large and small keep workers on the payroll during this crisis.”

“House Democrats will continue to push this additional assistance in subsequent legislation to respond to the coronavirus,” he said.

A $2.2 trillion economic package signed into law by President Trump on March 27 allocated about $350 billion for businesses with fewer than 500 employees. The “paycheck protection” plan was designed to help businesses make payroll payments for eight weeks; most of the loan amounts will be forgiven if companies retain their workers.

Mr. McConnell said the Paycheck Protection Program needs to be replenished due to unprecedented demand from small businesses.

Mr. Cardin said Democrats support the PPP, and they know it needs more money. But he said the Republicans‘ proposal ignored other emergency relief programs for small businesses that also need more money.

For example, he said a Small Business Administration program that provides emergency grants of up to $10,000 within three days has been overwhelmed with applications totaling $11 billion, more than Congress appropriated last month.

“SBA cannot release those funds in three days because they do not have the money to do it,” Mr. Cardin said.

He said Republicans didn’t consult with Democrats before trying to approve the PPP measure on the rare unanimous consent move.

“This unanimous consent request was not negotiated,” Mr. Cardin said. “So it won’t get done.”

Republicans pointed out that Mr. Cardin helped author the PPP just two weeks ago, but now was blocking extra money for it.

“Leader McConnell just wants to put more money into Cardin’s *own* policy design. And now Sen. Cardin opposes his own work?” tweeted Andrew Quinn, a top McConnell aide. “Hyper-partisan twilight zone. When Americans need the opposite.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Maryland Democrat, introduced an amendment, for unanimous consent, on the Senate floor after the GOP motion was blocked. He said the small business loan program has “kinks” that need to be ironed out.

“Yes, we know we need more money for this program,” he said. “But for goodness sake, let’s make some bipartisan fixes that allow this program to better for the very people it’s designed to help.”

Mr. McConnell, in turn, blocked the Democrat’s proposal.

In addition to the $250 billion for the PPP, Democratic leadership wants to add $125 billion for financial institutions that serve low-income communities, $100 billion more for health care institutions, $150 billion for state and local governments and a 15% increase in food security benefits.

