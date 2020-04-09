Fighter jets assigned to the North American Aerospace Defense Command intercepted a pair of Russian military aircraft as they entered an area known as the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone, military officials said.

On Wednesday, F-22 fighters spotted the Ilyushin-38 maritime patrol aircraft as they flew over the Bering Sea north of the Aleutian Islands. The Rusian turbo-prop airplanes did not enter U.S. or Canadian sovereign territory, officials said.

“This is the latest of several occasions in the past month in which we have intercepted Russian aircraft operating near Alaska and the approaches to our nations,” said Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, commanding general of NORAD. “We are and will continue executing our no-fail homeland defense missions with the same capability and capacity we always bring to the fight.”

In addition to acting as a patrol aircraft, the Ilyushin-38 is also designed to hunt down submarines, officials said.

