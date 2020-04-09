The White House said it will test reporters for the coronavirus before they attend President Trump’s daily briefing Thursday after a correspondent who’d been in the press area developed symptoms consistent with the disease.

The unnamed reporter was in the press area on Tuesday and is being tested separately.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the White House Medical Unit is going to conduct a COVID-19 test on all members of the press who plan to participate in today’s task force briefing, including correspondents, photographers, and technicians,” the White House said in a statement through the correspondents’ association. “These tests will be conducted with absolute privacy in a vacant office within lower press.”

The tests are the rapid version that anyone who comes in close contact with Mr. Trump or Vice President Mike Pence must take. The test spits out results within 15 minutes.

Previously, a White House correspondent who suspected he or she had the coronavirus in mid-March tested negative using a standard test.

