INDIAN HEAD, Md. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy in Charles County who died in a shooting involving play with a handgun with a young relative, the sheriff’s office said Saturday.

Authorities said they were called to a residence in Indian Head, Maryland, late Friday night for the report of a shooting.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim and a 13-year-old relative were in a downstairs bedroom playing with a handgun when the gun discharged and hit the victim, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say it’s not exactly clear how the shooting happened.

“This is such a tragic situation and a very sad reminder that it is critically important for gun owners to ensure their firearms are always secured and out of reach of children,” Sheriff Troy Berry said.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.