GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - A Grand Island teenager has been sentenced to 40-45 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a man in 2019.

Arek Friedricksen, 17, of Grand Island was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder in the death of Vincent Arrellano Jr., 32, on April 24, 2019, KNOP reported.

Friedricksen was 16 at the time of the shooting but a judge ruled that he should be tried as an adult.

Arrellano was shot several times and died later at a Grand Island hospital.

Prosecutors reduced a first-degree murder charge to second-degree murder and dropped a weapons charge when Friedricksen agreed in May to plead no contest to the lesser charge. He will be eligible for parole in 20 years.

