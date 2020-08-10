BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (AP) - A shooting in a western Pennsylvania community has left three people critically wounded, authorities said.

The shooting in Beaver Falls was reported shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Responding police officers soon found the three victims, and two of them were flown to a hospital. The other was taken there by ambulance.

The names of the victims and details on their injuries were not disclosed. All three remained in critical condition early Monday.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Authorities have not said what type of weapon was used or where the shooting occurred.

No arrests have been made.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.