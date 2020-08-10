PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky city commissioner and a TV station have filed open meeting complaints against Paducah officials, citing technical problems with a virtual meeting.

The complaints say the the Paducah City Commission met virtually on July 14 and voted on several major projects despite problems with the video and audio, WPSD-TV reported.

In the beginning of the video, Mayor Brandi Harless can be seen talking, but not heard. When the sound came in, Harless said the YouTube livestream wasn’t working, but the meeting was being recorded so people could watch later. In addition, there was static interference and at times Commissioner Brenda McElroy could not be heard or seen.

City Commissioner Richard Abraham, who is running for mayor, said he filed a complaint due to the problems and the city’s failure to stop the meeting to address them.

WPSD-TV also filed a complaint.

“Any reasonable person viewing this event cannot help but believe it failed to allow the citizens of this community the responsible governance and access to the public’s business to which they are entitled,” the TV station said in its complaint.

The city has until Wednesday to file a response, but Harless sent a statement to the station that said the city clerk called the attorney general’s office to assure the city was in compliance.

“These are challenging times and our team is working hard to keep the business of the city running,” she said. “I hope your network will join us in acknowledging the tough times we are in and how hard everyone is working to keep one another safe, instead of constantly attacking the efforts (of) the team.”

