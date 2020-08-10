D.C. Health on Monday updated its coronavirus list of travel from high-risk states that require 14 days of self-quarantine for those coming into the city.

States that were added to the list are Alaska, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Minnesota. Delaware, Ohio and Washington were removed from the list.

Maryland and Virginia are exempt from the order, which is in effect until Monday, Aug. 24.

Incoming travelers from the following states are mandated to self-isolate for two weeks: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.

The health department says states are considered high risk if they have a seven-day moving average of new daily COVID-19 cases that is 10 or more per 100,000 people.

The District on Monday reported another 54 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of residents infected to 12,807. A total of 591 residents have died from COVID-19.

