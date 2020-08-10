Democratic Sen. Ed Markey fired back at Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on Twitter after Mr. Cruz mocked his coronavirus relief proposal that would give “every person” in the country $2,000 a month for a sustained period of time.

“Give every person in our country $2000/month for the duration of the pandemic, $2000/month for 3 months after that, and $2000/month retroactive to March,” Mr. Markey, of Massachusetts, tweeted Monday afternoon.

Mr. Cruz, of Texas, mocked the proposal as pure fantasy.

“Why be so cheap?” he asked. “Give everyone $1 million a day, every day, forever. And three soy lattes a day. And a foot massage. We have a magic money tree — we should use it!”

Mr. Markey was not amused.

“It’s not a god–- joke Ted,” the senator shot back. “Millions of families are facing hunger, the threat of eviction, and the loss of their health care during a pandemic that is worsening every day. Get real.”

The back-and-forth comes after President Trump announced over the weekend four executive actions to provide Americans financial relief from the ongoing pandemic after talks failed in Congress Friday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.