It took a while. But The New York Times is now “woke” about the significance of Fox News and its consistent astronomical ratings, massive audiences and relentless programming that resonates with millions of viewers. Fox News, in fact, has been the top-rated cable news network for 18 consecutive years. The Gray Lady has acknowledged the network — and it is a telling cultural moment.

“In June and July, Fox News was the highest-rated television channel in the prime-time hours of 8 to 11 p.m. Not just on cable. Not just among news networks. All of television. The average live Fox News viewership in those hours outstripped cable rivals like CNN, MSNBC and ESPN, as well as the broadcast networks ABC, CBS and NBC, according to Nielsen,” the new organization said in an analysis of current ratings numbers released Monday.

“That three-hour slot is a narrow but significant slice of TV real estate, and it is exceedingly rare for a basic-cable channel to outrank the Big Three broadcasters, which are available in more households and offer a wider variety of programming,” The Times continued.

“Even the return of live sports did little to stop the momentum: The Fox News programs hosted by Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity drew more live viewers than competing baseball and basketball games, including a Yankees-Nationals matchup on Opening Day.”

“It pains the New York Times to admit it, but this summer, Fox News is dominating prime-time television,” writes John Hinderaker, founder of PowerLine.com.

Inside the Beltway, meanwhile, has followed the status of Fox News for years. The network offers a unique reflection of the public’s emerging media preferences and political beliefs — plus a healthy dose of pro-America sentiment. Such things are often overlooked by liberal news organizations — though such sources appear to enjoy a good rumor that President Trump is dissatisfied with Fox News for some reason and out to “slam” the network, as People put it earlier this year.

FOR THE LEXICON

“The Trump Surprise.”

Never forget the President Trump is a master showman, on top of his other attributes as president and public figure.

This handy term is from Breitbart News, which notes that Mr. Trump has now “floated” the idea he could accept the Republican presidential nomination on the historic Gettysburg Battlefield when the time comes — which is Aug. 27.

The idea immediately exploded on social media — instantly sparking discussion, commentary, complaints, compliments, outrage, mirth — and a mighty big buzz.

Be prepared for more Trump Surprises.

NOW THERE’S A THOUGHT

“One of the most depressing aspects of 21st-century life in America is the absolute politicization of everything,” writes veteran pollster Scott Rasmussen in a new analysis, citing the fact that partisan divides and stark political differences even emerged in a poll he conducted on Major League Baseball, and when it should resume.

Responses were “overwhelmed by the talking points” released by the teams, Mr. Rasmussen said.

“Sad doesn’t begin to describe it,” he observed.

“For our communities and our country to work as they should, we need large swaths of daily life protected from the pollution of our dysfunctional political dialogue. We need societal space to build friendships and working relationships with people of varied political views. Ideally, we wouldn’t even know their political views until real bonds between us have been formed,” the pollster advised.

THE PERILS OF THE ‘NARRATIVE’

A most thoughtful public official has been monitoring the trajectory of truth in the news, and now cites a new media phenomenon.

Attorney General William Barr observes that straightforward facts are getting scarce, particularly in the coverage of violent social unrest, often portrayed as “peaceful protests” by some news organizations.

The press “seems to be censoring the violence” Fox News host Mark Levin told Mr. Barr during an exchange between the two on Sunday night.

“Absolutely. They are projecting a narrative. When the word ‘narrative’ came into currency, I knew we were in trouble — because the word narrative really suggests that there’s no objective truth. There’s no real story of what happened, it’s just everyone has their own narrative,” Mr. Barr replied.

“The press can justify presenting a story that doesn’t really correspond to objective truth,” he continued — explaining that he trend is very common.

“It’s our narrative. We have a narrative, you have a narrative,” Mr. Barr said.

“The American people are being told a lie by the media,” he later summarized.

BIDEN’S TEMPORARY JOB

Speaking of media and narratives, Joseph R. Biden will soon announce his choice of running mate in the presidential election. Voters appear to be approaching this event with a certain belief it’s likely that Mr. Biden’s candidate will be president before the end of Mr. Biden’s four-year term should he win the race.

And the partisan divide: 49% of Democrats agree this is a possibility, along with 73% of Republicans and 57% of independents. So says a Rasmussen Reports survey of 1,000 likely U.S. voters conducted Aug. 6-9.

About one-third overall — 35% — consider it unlikely that Mr. Biden’s running mate will end up in the driver’s seat, the survey found.

“However, only 45% of all voters say Biden’s choice of a running mate is important to their vote this fall,” the poll analysis noted.

POLL DU JOUR

• 35% of U.S. adults are somewhat concerned that “politicians getting coronavirus could prevent the U.S. government from functioning”; 33% of Republicans, 34% of independents and 39% of Democrats agree.

• 32% overall are not very concerned about this issue; 33% of Republicans, 32% of independents and 29% of Democrats agree.

• 19% overall are not concerned at all; 28% of Republicans, 22% of independents and 10% of Democrats agree.

• 14% overall are very concerned; 6% of Republicans, 11% of independents and 22% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Aug. 2-4.

Helpful information to [email protected]

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.