Dozens of protesters descended upon a police officer’s home in Milwaukee County Saturday night, vandalizing the residence, physically assaulting the officer and firing a single shotgun round into the home, police said.

The Wauwatosa Police Department said in a statement that a large group of as many as 60 people “targeted” the private residence of Officer Joseph Mensah and physically assaulted him when he tried to stop them from vandalizing the home. After the officer retreated into his home, police said, armed protesters approached the rear door and a single shotgun round was discharged by a member of the group into the back door of the home.

Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Officer Mensah had been involved in the shooting deaths of three people in the past five years. The first two shootings were ruled justified, while the Feb. 2 shooting death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole remains under review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, FOX 6 reported. Officer Mensah was suspended on July 15 and is facing calls for his firing over that incident. He maintains he acted in self-defense and believes he was suspended just to appease the protesters, who have targeted his home before, he told FOX 6.

Officer Mensah wrote about Saturday’s incident in a Facebook post, clarifying that it was his girlfriend’s house that was targeted while he was there.

“I was unarmed and tried to defend my property and the property of my girlfriend,” he wrote. “We were both assaulted, punched, and ultimately shot at several times. A shotgun round missed me by inches. Not once did I ever swing back or reciprocate any [of] the hate that was being directed at me.

“I am all for peaceful protests, even against me, but this was anything but peaceful,” the officer continued. “They threw toilet paper in her trees, broke her windows, and again, shot at both of us as they were trying to kill me. There are children that live there any the [sic] knew that. The irony in all of this is that they chanted Black Lives Matter the entire time, but had zero regard for any of the black children that live there or me, a black man.”

Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride issued a statement Saturday calling the demonstrators’ actions “criminal,” adding that they would be “prosecuted to the fullest extent allowed by law” if found.

“Tomorrow morning, I will be meeting with the Police Chief, the City Administrator, the City Attorney, and other City officials to determine which steps can be taken to ensure that Officer Mensah is fully protected and that criminal behavior of this kind will not happen again,” the mayor said.

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker on Sunday accused the protesters of domestic terrorism.

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker on Sunday accused the protesters of domestic terrorism.

