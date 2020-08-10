NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a suburban Philadelphia apartment.

Officers called to the Abington residence found the two dead shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday, the Montgomery County district attorney’s office and Abington Township police said.

Officers entering the locked unit found a 47-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman deceased, authorities said. The two were the only occupants of the apartment and a gun was recovered at the scene, they said.

The names of the two people weren’t released pending notification of their families. The county coroner’s office was to schedule autopsies.

