CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - An armed man who police allege held his 11-month-old son hostage while standing on a southeast Missouri interstate had been charged with four felonies.

Police said Alonzo Jones Jr. 34, of Cape Girardeau, stood on Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau on Thursday with his arms wrapped around the boy’s neck and threatening to kill him, while pointing a gun at motorists, KFVS reported. The boy was released after officers used a stun gun on him, police said.

Police said Jones was driving recklessly on the interstate before the confrontation began.

He was charged Friday with first-degree domestic assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. His bond was set at $10,000. Online court records do not name an attorney for Jones.

