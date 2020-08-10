POTOMAC, Md. (AP) - Police in Maryland say they’ve arrested an aging, serial bank robber who resurfaced after apparently being silent for four years.

The Washington Post reports that police in Montgomery County arrested James Clyde Wersick, 71, on Tuesday after authorities said he robbed a PNC branch in Potomac.

Police said that Wersick robbed a string of banks between 2012 and 2016 and took more than $50,000. He faces 16 felony counts.

His attorney during a bail review, Selena Alonzo, said that Wersick is a master electrician whose work had been drying up because of the coronavirus pandemic. She added that he suffers from chronic diabetes and colitis.

Detectives said that Wersick told them in an interview that he was hungry and had bills to pay.

Police also said that Wersick sometimes pointed his gun at bank employees and implied that he knew where they lived and could hurt their families. Prosecutors said that Wersick greeted a teller on Tuesday by her first name.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.