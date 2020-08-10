Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has issued a subpoena to the FBI in his committee’s probe of the “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation of alleged contacts between Russia and President Trump’s 2016 campaign.

The subpoena commands FBI Director Christopher A. Wray to produce all records related to Crossfire Hurricane to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Aug. 20.

It’s the first subpoena from Mr. Johnson’s committee in its investigation of the origins of the Russia probe.

It also demands records that were turned over to Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz for the IG’s report on FISA applications to surveil the Trump team.

A report from Mr. Horowitz found numerous errors in applications to surveil former Trump campaign official Carter Page.

In a court filing unsealed last week, the Justice Department acknowledged errors but said the mistakes did not affect the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court’s decision on whether to approve the applications.

Mr. Johnson also released a letter on Monday defending his actions amid allegations that his committee’s attempts at oversight are politically motivated.

“Chairman [Charles E.] Grassley and I will not be deterred by the false accusations despicably being made by individuals with strong political biases and motivations,” said Mr. Johnson, Wisconsin Republican. “Our investigation has been, and will continue to be, undertaken with the greatest integrity and transparency. We intend to determine and reveal the truth.”

Mr. Johnson is also looking into the business interests of Hunter Biden, the son of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden.

Hunter Biden landed a sweetheart gig on the board of a Ukrainian energy company while his father was vice president.

The former vice president had threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees to Ukraine unless the country fired its top prosecutor. The prosecutor was also allegedly looking into Burisma Holdings, the company where Hunter Biden had been collecting paychecks.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.