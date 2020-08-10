A Secret Service agent pulled President Trump out of a news conference at the White House on Monday afternoon just minutes after Mr. Trump began speaking.

The agent interrupted Mr. Trump in the White House press room. The president said “Oh,” and left the podium.

The president was highlighting the success of the stock market when he was whisked away.

“Sir, we’re just going to have to step out,” the agent said to the president.

“What’s happening?” the president could be heard asking the agent as he was led out of the press room.

• Tom Howell Jr. contributed to this report.

